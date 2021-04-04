In her new song dubbed ‘Omala’, self-proclaimed Dancehall Radical Rhoda K Shelbie sings about the satisfaction in her love affair.

Despite being so far away from her local fans, Rhoda K is still feeding them with what she knows best; Dancehall music.

The Ugandan singer, now based abroad, continues to show why she was once one of the finest local female Dancehall singers.

‘Omala’, translated to mean “You’re Enough For Me”, was written by Mozy Writer. Whoda K sings about how comfortable she is in her relationship.

The song was produced by Brian Beats and it is one that will easily find its way in the local night hangouts once reopened.

Take a gaze at the video: