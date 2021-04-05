Winnie Nwagi told critics to “keep your endorsements” and stop telling her how to live her life after a verbal attack by Isma Olaxess.

Olaxess, a 58-year-old blogger and entertinmemt critic, attacked the Swangz Avenue singer while on an interview a few days ago.

Olaxess claimed that the self-proclaimed Firebaby is a musical failure because if the careless lifestyle she has decided to live.

The critic made comments about how Nwagi will forever fail to get endorsement deals because of her raunchy dress code and lifestyle.

He advised her to copy the likes of Rema Namakula, Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana who have been signing endorsement deals because of being well-behaved.

Upon hearing Olaxess’ comments, Nwagi let out all her rage as she blasted Olaxess whom she labeled a “stupid blogger”.

She revealed how she does not need the endorsements of they are to change the way she prefers to live her life.

KEEP YOUR ENDORSEMENTS DARLING, am gonna be me regardless. Thank you. Winnie Nwagi

She further revealed how she is only here for the music and she is fed up of being told what to do by “stupid bloggers”.

