Qute Kaye performed for the first time on television on Sunday night after several years of drug addiction and such an uncertain life.

Qute Kaye, real name Kawuma Ivan, is a performer, songwriter and composer of both Afrobeat and R&B music.

He rose to fame in 2003 after being discovered in the CocaCola Popstars talent search project. His song ‘Ginkese’ found a quick way into people’s hearts making him a fans’ favorite.

His good looks and unique voice won him various fans, mostly female, and he had such a big following in his early music career.

His stardom however began to fade when he failed to add more melodious songs to his early releases, losing fans and hence the income that he used to earn from music concurrently declined.

His livelihood was constantly questioned by different media houses with many connecting him to drug abuse, strange diseases, and death rumors.

At one point, he had been written off with critics pointing out that he can never resurface in the mainstream.

Critics wouldn’t be blamed much if we are to go by what Qute Kaye had turned out to be. He lived a life no one else ever expected him to.

In May 2018, the singer was nabbed stealing lights from a car in Busega. He survived lynching, saved by a few fans that recognized him as a celebrity.

That same month he apologized for his actions and promised his fans to refocus on producing more music.

In December 2018, he ran into hiding having sold off household items which were donated to him by a few fans and Mama Sure Deal.

It was rumored that he had fallen back to his old ways and was using the money to buy drugs and the addiction was back.

A Canary Mugume-inspired Investigative piece in December 2019 that sought to discover the effect of drugs in the lives of musicians showed footage, from a hidden camera, of Qute Kaye using drugs again and looking very unhealthy.

His fans expressed their worst fear that they might lose him forever since all efforts to get him back on track have bore no fruit.

Well, not quite. QUTE KAYE IS BACK! He reappeared in good shape on the BBS Telefayina Camuka show on Sunday 4th April 2021.

Qute Kaye gave a good performance, singing his golden jams in his trademark music style and he looks really okay, ready for a major comeback.

His vocals as well seem at per and ready for a spin whenever he can make use of them.

Could we be in for a couple of comeback tracks? Time will tell but we sure loved seeing him back on stage. Take a gaze: