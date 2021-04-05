After just five months in the beer delivery business, Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick Ssali a.k.a Paper Daddy has reportedly closed shop.

In November 2020, after taking lots of criticism concerning his stagnant music career, Allan Hendrick ventures into a few businesses.

One of those was a door-to-door beer delivery business. He was to take orders from clients and deliver beer at their doorstep.

Not such a bad business to start and it did not require so much capital to kick start. It made his father really proud.

There was a writing on the wall that Hendrick would turn into a successful entrepreneur ahead of such a quiet music career.

Five months into the business, however, Hendrick called it quits. The singer decided to let it slide and refocus on music.

The ‘Romeo and Juliet’ singer also revealed that there was so much competition in the beer delivery business which made it impossible for him to carry on.

During a TV interview, the Bachelors Degree in Software Engineering fresh graduate revealed that his focus is now elsewhere.

At least he tried! Hard luck Paper Daddy on your next venture.