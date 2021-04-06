For the next period of one year, Anita Fabiola will be representing Minama Skin care as their brand ambassador after she was unveiled for the role over the weekend.

Anita Fabiola was unveiled as the face and ambassador of Minama Skin care, an organic skin line that offers skin analysis and skin treatments, on Saturday 3rd April 2021 at Hilton Gardens Inn.

The former TV personality welcomed the new role with delight as she revealed how she has always used the skin products.

In the one-year brand ambassadorship role Fabiola is expected to share information about the skin care products on her social media platforms.

Am delighted to partner with Minama skin care. I am a long-time user of Minama skin care and I have never regretted it. Minama skin care are what I recommend for a clear and moist skin. I will be sharing more products of Minama skin care and beauty tips on my platforms. Once again, am honored to have partnered with them today. Anita Fabiola

The head of marketing, Minama skin care also expressed her gratitude in this partnership, terming Fabiola as “fresh and natural, a perfect representation of our products”.





























Fabiola joins the long list of female celebrities who have signed ambassadorship deals with beauty products brands.

Congratulations Fabiola!