Alpha Thierry Ssali, a son to famous Ugandan musician Bebe Cool, scored his very first goal for boyhood club Proline FC in the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Tuesday and what a beauty it was.

Ssali Alpha was given a chance to play for the Proline FC senior team, a club where he has been since he was a young child.

In his second match for the club he joined as a 3-year-old, Alpha scored his first goal and it is one that sends chills down your spine.

Alpha came onto the pitch as a substitute in the 66th minute only to produce a moment of magic a few minutes later.

The goal was written in the stars, a super goal from a player who has always lurked in his father’s shadow. Is his time to shine finally here?

The teenager receives the ball from a teammate before dribbling past two MYDA FC defenders and shooting past the goalkeeper with his right foot.

After the match, Bebe Cool shared the great news with his fans through his Facebook page.

“Great news as Alpha Thierry Ssali magnificently scores his first goal for proline football club during his second game in the Uganda Cup. Proline won 4:0 congz boys,” said Bebe Cool.

Congratulations on your first of many goals to come Alpha!