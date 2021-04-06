Crysto Panda is still on cloud 9 having been the only local artist signed from Uganda by multinational beverage corporation company Coca-Cola.

Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, has been a sensation amongst the several other new artistes that have sprung onto the local music scene in the past period of over a year.

His music (characterized by trending jargons), personality, and brand awareness has gained him considerable fame especially amongst the young generation of working youths and school goers.

Crysto Panda has also used his experience and influence as an emcee and television presenter to spread his wings and evolve his brand to the coporate society.

The endorsements have started flowing his way with the biggest one currently being the new ambassadorial deal with Coca-Cola Africa.

The NTV Uganda presenter put pen to paper to become the only Ugandan singer that has been selected to influence for the brand on a six month partnership.

Together with other African stars across the continent, Crysto is expected to enhance Coca-Cola brand awareness through songs, adverts and Social Media postings.

He announced the good news through his social media with a few wise words from his own prophecy:

Time to report for duty! Bino Byebiluma Abayaye. I am proud to announce that I’m officially part of the great international brand @cocacolaug as the Brand Ambassador. Your vision is the promise of what you shall one day be, your ideal is the prophecy of what you shall at last unveil. Ayiiiii. Crysto Panda

Congratulations to him!