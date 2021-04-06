Presidential Adviser Jennifer “Full Figure” Nakaguubi has issued a stern warning to NBS TV UnCut presenter Isaac Kawalya alias Kayz to back off her baby.

Basing on a voice note that we landed on, Full Figure is heard loudly and clearly threatening to sue Kayz if he ever continues to talk about her baby.

She threatened to drag him to courts of law on charges of cyberbullying.

She went ahead and roasted him and his workmates on how their main goal in the art business is to bring down artists through their UnCut show.

Full Figure also cautioned Kayz to back off her family affairs and also requested him to stop making research about her baby daddy and her other family members.

She further revealed how she doesn’t want anyone to dig deep in her family stating how they should only play around with her and nothing more than that.