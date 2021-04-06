General Mega Dee is widely known locally for his catchy song lyrics but there’s a lot more poetry from where that comes and he saved it for his wife’s birthday.

Now settled in the USA with a family, a good job, and several other responsibilities, Amos Kigenyi a.k.a Gen. Mega Dee is a happy man.

We might not hear much of his musical prowess anymore but he still has his way of making those around him, especially his wife known as Dorothy N. Thabelinah, feel special.

Mega Dee and Dorothy have been living together for many years since the singer decided to move to the US.

Through a post shared on his Facebook page, Mega Dee noted how his wife’s birthday is a special day in his own life because it’s the day God sent her into the world for him.

They have one son together and just like Mega Dee, Dorothy is also a health worker in South Lake Tahoe, California, USA.

I’ve been waiting for this day every year because, on this special day, the Creator sent you in the world especially for me. I know darkness is an inevitable thing in life but you are shining light that emits darkness. Happy Birthday, My QUEEN. General Mega Dee

Happy Birthday Dorothy!