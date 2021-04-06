Reports reaching our news desk indicate that Konde Gang boss Harmonize and his new Bongo Movie actress girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja are not on good terms at the moment.

The development comes in hot on the heels amidst breakup allegations following Frida Kajala’s deletion of all of photos of them together on her Instagram account.

She went ahead and raised followers’ eyebrows when she also unfollowed the crooner. This comes after a number of online gossip reports from Tanzania alleging that the pair are no longer an item.

Read Also: Harmonize treats new girlfriend Kajala to gift of a brand new Toyata Crown

Ever since Frida Kajala pulled the unfollowing card, she has been branded as a motivational speaker by a section of her 4.67 million followers for always putting up suggestive posts and relationship advice posts.

Don’t let your habits become handcuffs. The cure for pain is in the pain. When God shows you their true colors don’t try to paint a different picture. Kajala

The Harmonize and Kajala break-up allegations come weeks after the two got neck tattoos bearing initials of each other’s name.

Despite Kajala’s move, Harmonize is yet to delete all the photos they took together or unfollow her, something that has left some of their fans wondering whether the pair are just chasing clout.

It should be recalled that Harmonize introduced Kajala to the public on February 12th, months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.