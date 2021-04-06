Swangz Avenue singer Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi seriously considers the thought that she might have been the unlucky one in past relationships.

The Musawo singer recently revealed how she gave up on things concerning relationships after several trials of failing to find the right person to fall in love with. All those she has met only seem to waste her time.

She disclosed that as an artist, it is usually hard to settle down with someone in a relationship because at times the people they fall for only want to use and dump them.

Winnie Nwagi has hence found herself in lots of entanglements which at the start always seem like proper relationships.

She has lost hope in commitment and her interests right now are in enjoying her life and taking good care of her daughter and parents because she doesn’t want to be miserable by worrying about a man who will marry her.