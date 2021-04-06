Kyengera Town Council Mayoral-elect Mathias Walukagga has revealed to the public that he now feels mature enough and ready to settle down for marriage.

The Kandongo kamu singer opened up about marriage while attending a marital ceremony over the weekend.

He also revealed how he has set his sights on Spark TV’s LiveWire presenter, also gospep singer, Gabie Ntaate.

When asked why it took him this long to comsider settling down, he disclosed that he could not settle before because he was a busy man.

Now that he acquired an office job as the Kyengera Town Council Mayor, Walukagga is optimistic that he will have all the required time on his schedule to enjoy some quality time with his lover.

He asked Gabie Ntaate to prepare herself for marriage which should happen anytime soon.

Walukagga also said that his heart beats for Ntaate adding that whenever he looks at her, he melts like butter put close to the fire.