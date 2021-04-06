On Thursday last week, the nation welcomed Senegalese-American music icon, Akon, and his wife Rozina Negusei with great pleasure into the country.

The celebrated singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor was welcomed by Eddy Kenzo at the Entebbe Airport on a business visit to follow up his wife’s business ventures in Uganda.

The two who own the Zanar Entertainment, Entreeg Records & Entreeg Entertainment Group are said to be planning to invest over $12 million into Uganda’s entertainment industry.

The government also confirmed how it had agreed to allocate 1 square mile of land to the international artist where he is set to build a futuristic Akon City in the country.

The projected city will be a platform to attract investments in the country and create more jobs.

Over the weekend, the “Lonely” fame singer met with a couple of our local celebrities who included Bebe Cool and his wife Zuena Kirema, Halima Namakula, and her daughter Racheal K, and Hanson Baliruno as he was on a tour visiting several areas and game parks.

Veteran musician and humanitarian Halima Namakula excited her followers when she disclosed that meeting her “son” Akon and his wife made her forget about the Covid-19 lockdown completely.

This new year has brought blessings, seeing my son Akon and his wife in UG made me forget the Covid lockdown I missed seeing you guys last year. Halima Namakula

Her statement has sparked mixed reviews among online dwellers and has left them wondering whether Rema Namakula is Akon’s sister.