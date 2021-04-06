Born 4th April 1987, Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema celebrated her 34th birthday in style over the Easter weekend.

Zuena was treated to a bus cruise birthday bash in Western Uganda along with other family members and a few close friends.

The mother of five was also heaped with special message on social media from her husband, family, friends, and followers.

Bebe Cool shared a couple of photos showing how Zuena enjoyed her 34th birthday celebrations touring the beauty of Western Uganda.

Zuena met Akon in Rwakitura as part of her birthday celebrations

Day 4 birthday celebrations for my beautiful wife Zuena all deserved. Am proud it all happened in Uganda the pearl of Africa, oooh what a beautiful country worthy touring. TULAMBULE. Anyway ki UGANDA kitunyumila. Bebe Cool

Take a gaze at the photos below: (Credits: Bashir Theo)