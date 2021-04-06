Born 4th April 1987, Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema celebrated her 34th birthday in style over the Easter weekend.

Zuena was treated to a bus cruise birthday bash in Western Uganda along with other family members and a few close friends.

The mother of five was also heaped with special message on social media from her husband, family, friends, and followers.

Bebe Cool shared a couple of photos showing how Zuena enjoyed her 34th birthday celebrations touring the beauty of Western Uganda.

Zuena met Akon in Rwakitura as part of her birthday celebrations

Day 4 birthday celebrations for my beautiful wife Zuena all deserved. Am proud it all happened in Uganda the pearl of Africa, oooh what a beautiful country worthy touring. TULAMBULE. Anyway ki UGANDA kitunyumila.

Bebe Cool

Take a gaze at the photos below: (Credits: Bashir Theo)

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

