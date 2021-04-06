Spark TV presenter Precious Remmie gave her mother a surprise to remember when she flew the old lady together with her grandson to Dubai to enjoy the Easter weekend.

On Good Friday, Precious Remmie Nakitto was so ready to complete the surprise she had planned for long for her mother and seven year old son Mpagi Prince.

Off to Entebbe Airport they went, ahead of a long flight to Dubai where they stayed for three days, enjoying the breeze of the beach and other Easter enjoyments.

Remmie has lots of friends in Dubai and it must have been a short holiday to remember but such an unforgettable experience for her mother.

The TV presenter shared a couple of photos on her social media pages. Check them out below:































Lovely!