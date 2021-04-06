Former Leone Island singer Guvnor Ace, born Ronald Ssemawere, is not in the finest of shapes after being attacked and severely beaten by unknown goons on Good Friday.

The “Shake Your Body” singer’s forgettable ordeal was made public by one of his close friends on Facebook who revealed that Guvnor Ace is currently hospitalized and in a very sorry state.

He went ahead and shared photos of the singer’s bruised up face showing swollen bust up lips as some of the injuries that he sustained from the not so good Friday.

He added that more details shall be availed when the singer gets back to his feet and asked his fans and followers to pray for him so that he recovers very soon.

Guvnor Ace was on Good Friday attacked by Goons who we are yet to reveal and was assaulted. He is currently in a very crucial condition and needs your prayers. Details to follow when his back to his feet. Guvnor Ace's friend







We wish him a quick recovery!