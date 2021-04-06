Nothing about Crysto Panda’s first year at the helm of the music industry has been humble apart from his new management.

Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, is the budding local artiste behind a couple of hit songs that have rocked the airwaves in the past period of just about a year.

He has worked with top music acts including Sheebah Karungi, dropping local club bangers that have won him a following in a period where public performances are still banned.

He did it almost singlehandedly. With a team behind him ofcourse, Crysto Panda did not belong to any record label or management until a few days ago when he signed with Humble Management.

He now starts a new journey which he is very optimistic of to pave paths for him into becoming a reputable brand in the entertainment industry across the East African region, and later Africa.

Recent days have had social media filled with buzz of him signing a distribution deal with Swangz Avenue.

It is reported that his new management Humble Management made it possible and it will oversee his development as a brand as Swangz takes charge of his music distribution.

Recho Rey’s ex-manager Apple will also be part of Crysto Panda’s new management team as Road Manager and in charge of bookings.

Congratulations Mr. Panda. Ayiiiiiiii!!