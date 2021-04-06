Senegalese-American music icon Akon has only been in Uganda for six days and he has a photo with several of the local celebrities. For some, it’s a dream come true.

Akon, real name Aliaune Thiam Badara, arrived at Entebbe Airport on Thursday 1st April 2021 on a business visit to follow up his wife Rozina Negusei’s business ventures in Uganda.

The celebrated singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor was welcomed by Ugandan BET award winner Eddy Kenzo at Entebbe Airport.

Akon and his wife Rozina Negusei plan to invest over $12 million into Uganda’s entertainment industry with a Satellite City to be built and the Akoin CryptoCurrency to be implemented.

Akon and wife Rozina Negusei in Uganda (Courtesy)

Well and good…the business side of it is such a dream that even the Ugandan president H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni welcomed with his arms opens wide.

We’ll leave the business thinkers to discuss the impact of all that later…for now, we take a look at some of the local celebrities who abandoned their schedules just to take a photo with the American rapper.

Since his arrival, Akon has been around Kampala, to the State House, through the gameparks, and his palms must be sweaty and itchy from the constant handshakes he has received so far.

Some had to carry their wives and children along just to keep the memories.

