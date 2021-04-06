Magic Town Music boss Richard Kasendwa alias Ziza Bafana is saddened by the news of a deadly attack that was launched against one of his very close colleagues Henry Muyimbwa last night.

According to photos that Ziza Bafana shared on his social media pages, Muyimbwa was attacked, severely beaten and left in a critical condition at his home.

The “Pomini Pomini” singer went on to disclose how investigations into the matter are still ongoing as the concerned security officers hunt for the suspects who attacked Muyimbwa.

Just received news and images of my MAGIC TOWN MUSIC FAMILY Soljah Henry Muyimbwa who was last night attacked, beaten, and left in a bad health condition inside his home. Investigations still going on as he is receiving treatment as far as am being informed. I personally condemn such acts of violence and insecurity to my fellow citizens. Ziza Bafana

We wish Muyimbwa a quick recovery!