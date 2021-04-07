Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali shares the sad news of the demise of one of his most loyal fans known as Faridah Powers.

Dre Cali, real name Katende Andrew Stephen, has only been on the music scene for a year but his music has won over several hearts.

One of those fans who have supported him from day one is Faridah Powers who has used social media to publicise Dre Cali’s works.

It’s with pity that Faridah breathed his last and the news was received with so much grief by the singer who revealed the news to his other followers on social media.

Dre Cali described Faridah as a “diehard fan” who has been so involved in the building of his new empire.

Sad News !! I have lost one of my diehard fans Faridah powers. It’s a pity to loose a member of an empire that we just building. May God Rest you in paradise my sister, I will forever pray for our soul to rest in perfect peace, Rest In Peace mukwano. Condolences to the family & Our Cali royalty team! May God strengthen all of us. RIP my dear. Dre Cali

The cause of Faridah’s death has not yet been communicated but we join the family and friends in this trying moment.