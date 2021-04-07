Singer Qute Kaye is finally back to music after several years of struggling with drug abuse. He says that drugs robbed him of his fame and the big plans he had for his life.

On Sunday, Kawuma Ivan a.k.a Qute Kaye resurfaced in public and performed on BBS Terefayina after several years of absence.

His absence and relapse in life has been attached to drugs addiction, something he does not deny but has managed to overcome…atleast for now.

Qute Kaye looks to be in perfect shape and his mind is stable enough now unlike in 2019 where he dominated the headlines for criminal activity.

The Ginkese singer acknowledges the fact that drug addiction and abuse stole so much away from him including his fame.

The once promising talent slid back into uncertainty and lost all the glory and the following which he had won for his vocals, lyrics, and looks.

While speaking on TV, Qute Kaye revealed how he blames himself for messing up his own life and ruining big plans he had for a bright future.

The thing that made me quit drugs and organize myself is believing in myself. I talked with myself, I now understand my potential. I was going to be a great artist, but I messed up everything, it hurts. Qute Kaye

With such acknowledgement, you believe that he is now on the right path and we can hear more of his magical voice with new music yet to come.

He has also formed the Another Chance foundation through which he plans to sensitise youths against the abuse of drugs.