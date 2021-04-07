On Monday, MC Mariachi’s father Mr. Sserwada Bernard Mpokota was laid to rest at a burial in Kiboga that was hugely attended by local celebrities including comedians, musicians and media personalities.

For a burial, grief and sorrow is always the topic of the day but this time, the fashion of the celebrities stole the show.

Among those who attended the burial was Spice Diana who showed up for the burial dressed casually in leggings, an animal print jacket, t-shirt and sneakers.

Mariachi was as well dressed in colored pants, a t-shirt with his dad’s photo, and crocs.

On the photo which Spice Diana shared on her social media, she was attacked for not respecting the dead by showing up in leggings.

Some of the comments pointed at how it is against the Buganda culture to show up at a burial dressed in tight pants.

Mariachi was not spared either as critics trashed his dress code, referring to his crocs and pants as disrespectful for that moment.

The arguments which went back and forth reached not conclusion as fans of the personalities and their critics aired their opinions.