Death has robbed The Nilerz Band of percussionist Trey Bwoy, real name Maq Trevor Semujju.

The multi-talented instrumentalist who played the guitar and percussion in The Nilerz band breathed his last on Tuesday at Mulago Hospital.

Trey Bwoy, a legend in his own right, who joined the live music and recording band in April last year died aged 21.

“Trey was a very humble guy who loved and performed music. He was one of the top percussionists in Uganda. Basically, a legend of percussion who was not known,” The Nilerz manager, Emma Maruda, eulogized.