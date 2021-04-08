Updates coming through from Mpigi at Team No Sleep singer Kabako’s introduction ceremony reveals that the Sabisubira singer has only managed to pay Shs 20,000 for his Mahare charges.

After paying Shs20k cash, the singer promised to clear the balance of Shs 300,000 through mobile money on a date he didn’t reveal.

The gesture of Kabako’s failure to clear all the Mahare charges at once left several residents of Mpigi who were present at the function wondering how a celebrity of Kabako’s status can fail to clear such little money at once.

They also wondered how the top popular celebrities from Kampala who attended the ceremony failed to at least solicit the money from each other to clear it.