Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya, commonly known as Roden Y Kabako, surprised many of his guests during his introduction ceremony when he turned emotional.

Kabako who couldn’t hold back his tears as they rolled down his cheeks, explained that he turned emotional because of too much joy and happiness for having achieved his dream of legalizing his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Jazira Namuddu.

He went ahead to stress how the D-day has always been a dream for him and was very appreciative of his girlfriend for having not disappointed him.

I’m too happy and overjoyed. Even my brother knows how happy I am plus my other relatives and close colleagues. I’m indeed so happy. We come from very far. We come from Butambala. My brother thank you. Am grateful and too happy. Kabako

For the past few days, Kabako has not been having enough sleep as most of time, his mind has been thinking and planning for his marital ceremony.

We wish him all the best in his family. Congratulations Kabako!