UgaBoys have vowed to produce evidence on how Black Market Records, through greed and fear, has failed their dreams for three years.

During a recent TV interview, Tony Ocean, one of the managers at BMR, promised to sue the duo for breaching their 7-year contract with the label.

He pointed out how UgaBoys had stubbornly released their project with Ykee Benda using other publishers and distributors which goes against BMR’s terms.

The project in contention

On a post shared on their Instagram, the duo revealed how Black Market Records has tried so hard to fail their progress for three years now.

UgaBoys believe that the BMR label is being engulfed by fear and greed, and does not want to see their brand do well hence the reason why it even deleted their project with Ykee Benda off YouTube.

The duo vows to produce evidence to back up their claims and to expose the record label which is a home to several other local music stars.