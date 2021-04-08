Rising duo UgaBoys have been threatened with a lawsuit from their record label Black Market Records if they do not delete their song “Gimme” – a collaboration with Ykee Benda – off YouTube.

Behind closed doors, BMR has been in a scuffle with the UgaBoys over breach of contract.

While appearing on a Spark TV interview, one of the managers at BMR, Tony Ocean, revealed that UgaBoys released the collabo with Ykee Benda without the record label’s permission.

They reportedly released the project using other publishers and distributors which goes against the terms in their 7-year contract.

Read Also: UNVEILING: Black Market Records’ Ava Peace breaks out

They got other publishers and distributors yet they were still signed under us. Their seven year contract is still running and it included us handling their audios, videos, and also paying their rent, transport, and wellbeing. Tony Ocean

Ocean also questions how UgaBoys expect to become big stars in the music industry without understanding how the systems operate.

“They want to become Nina Roz or Angella Katatumba in just one year, which is not possible. It is not about the promotion but music. If people are not well acquainted with your music, you have to sit back and make research as to why,” Ocean added.

The duo have now been given an ultimatum to delete the project off YouTube or face legal action for breaching their 7-year contract.