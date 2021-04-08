Mpaka Records boss Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda is ready to drop a brand new music album dubbed ‘Kirabo’.

Before the end of 2021, Ugandans shall have many choices of music projects to enjoy as many artistes are in studio working.

The year that started relatively slow in terms of music projects released shall soon take a quick turn as several artistes line up album releases.

Ykee Benda has now added his name to the ever-growing list of artistes ready to release music albums very soon.

Through his Instagram on Thursday morning, Ykee Benda revealed that he has been working on a new album dubbed ‘Kirabo’.

He also noted how it is to be released soon and how excited he is about it because the music on there is something his fans will fall in love with.

I’m dropping my new album very soon and I’m so excited about it. I love it already and I know you’ll love it too. Ykee Benda

What excites him should really excite us too. Fingers crossed!