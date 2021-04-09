In a new partnership launched on Friday between DStv and Airtel Uganda, DStv users will be able to stream High Definition content using the DStv Airtel bundles.

The exciting content on the DStv App is brought closer, and in HD, to DStv users after a partnership with Airtel that was launched on Friday 9th April, 2021.

New Airtel data bundles specifically made for DStv streaming have been introduced to increase the customers’ viewing experience.

More options have been provided for you to stream live TV or DStv Catch Up and watch your favorite series on the DStv App.

The new DStv tailored bundles are different from the ordinary surfing bundles and they will let you stream High Definition content whenever you like.

You can alternatively switch the streaming quality to find a resolution that is comfortable for you on the DStv app.

The DStv bundles range from; 500MB for UGX2,000 (Daily), 3.5GB for UGX10,000 (Weekly), and 12GB for UGX30,000 (Monthly)

Dial 1752*6# to activate the DStv Airtel bundles and enjoy Live TV, General Entertainment, Local Series, and so much more.