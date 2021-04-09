Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi will live to forget BBS Telefayina presenter Dianah Nabatanzi in his entire life and in death.

Emmanuel Lwasa who broke up with Dianah Nabatanzi and got married to Angel Kawunda narrated how the former taught him a lesson about the modern-day relationships that he will never forget in his entire life.

Basing on how Nabatanzi treated him, Lwasa noted that if the dead have dreams in their graves, he will have nightmares about her for having conned him when in their relationship that lasted five years.

While speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Emmanuel Lwasa stressed how his relationship with Dianah Nabatanzi woke him from sleep and cleared the rural-urban mindset that he has always had.

Read Also: Emmanuel Lwasa threatens to sue whoever insults him over dumping Diana Nabatanzi

The two who met during a TV interview and decided to take their relationship to a whole new level broke up when Nabatanzi failed to give birth for him.

When Lwasa was asked to compare Nabatanzi and Desire Luzinda, he explained that the former was more of a gold-digger than the latter. He even ranked the two giving Nabatanzi 90 percent and Desire Luzinda scored 3 percent at gold-digging.

He apologized to Desire saying he mistreated her during their relationship reasoning that she was a down to earth person unlike Dianah Nabatanzi.

Lwasa also warned Dianah Nabatanzi to mind what she talks about him saying if she ever comes out in public, he will display all her dirty linen in public without fear or favor.