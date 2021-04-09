Kabako’s wife Jazirah Namuddu Ddumuna publicly revealed that she fell for Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Kabako because of his energy the first time they met at Dejavu bar and Lounge in Kansanga.

She narrated that when she saw Kabako pull off energetic performances on stage, she immediately began to imagine how they would be if locked in a room together.

Fortunately, Kabako was also interested in her and the pair started dating as they raised their daughter who is now eleven years for the seven years they have been together.

Since she deeply loved someone energetic, Jazira Ddumuna stated that she dislikes soft men and bragged about how a soft man wouldn’t handle her.

I fell in love with Kabako because of his energy. You can see me as well, I need a man who has energy. I don’t like soft men. Can a soft man handle me? No baby no. A soft man wouldn’t handle me. Jazira Ddumuna

She went on to promise her online in-laws of how she will very soon give birth for Kabako without putting her under pressure as other celebrities do.