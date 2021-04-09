MTN Uganda boosted the local film industry with the launch of Kibanda Xpress – a new Video On Demand channel offering a premium mix of locally made Ugandan movies.

Kibanda Xpress is dedicated to local Ugandan content especially Ugandan Films. The service is provided in partnership with the Association of Core Film Producers Uganda Limited (trading as PEARLWOOD) as content creator and Albayan Media Limited the platform provider through the YOTV mobile app.

Kibanda Xpress was launched with a promotion subscription offer of UGX1,000 per movie valid for 24 hours with over 150 premium local movies already available. There will be at least 4 new movies every month whose premiere will be live streamed.

The channel is available on YoTV channels, a mobile app that allows one to stream local and international Radio and TV channels in real time via your smartphone.

MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Sen Somdev noted how the the new channel will boost the Uganda film industry to create employment, reposition the African narrative, and contribute to the national GDP.

“In 2020, globally there was unprecedented growth in online video usage with revenues estimated at $34 billion of which premium video on demand accounted for at least $630 million. Africa is gradually making its mark on the global entertainment industry with its vast talent and unique flavour of storytelling. We recognise the potential of the movie industry to create employment, to reposition the African narrative and positively contribute to the national GDP. Through Kibanda Xpress, we hope to boost the Uganda film industry to realize that potential,” Sen Somdev said.

How to watch a movie on Kibanda Express: