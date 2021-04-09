Afro-soul king, a.k.a King of Mwooyo, Maurice Kirya has officially unveiled his new business venture ‘The Sound Cup Coffee’ in Netherlands.

The Sound Cup Coffee is a business venture that Maurice Kirya started way back in 2013 out of passion from his family who used to cook and cater to communities on the streets of Kampala, Uganda.

During that period Maurice Kirya fell in love with coffee and chose to dig deeper into its taste and science so that he could use it to impact the lives of his community members, farmers, and those in the arts industry.

Maurice Kirya and his team have used the platform to fundraise for various community outreaches, health awareness, and research programmes, and created employment for the youth on top of supporting music and arts initiatives.