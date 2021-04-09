Because he does not judge the secular music stars, Pastor Wilson Bugembe is the popular man of God amongst celebrities and Sheebah Karungi concurs.

From the days of celebrity Sunday at Light The World Church in Nansana, Wilson Bigembe has been a favourite for most celebrities.

Todate, many still find peace at his church than elsewhere and they usually attend the Sunday service there.

Away from the VIP treatment that is accorded to them while there, celebrities feel like Pastor Bugembe does not judge them like other church leaders do.

Sheebah shares the same insight. Through an Instagram post on Thursday, Sheebah revealed that Bugembe is her favorite man of God.

My favourite man of God. Second time I’ve met him, but I know a genuine man when I meet one. Thank you Pastor Wilson Bugembe for seeing all of us with no judgement whatsoever. Seeing beyond human masks is also a gift from God. Sheebah Karungi

Sheebah’s point of view about the pastor is widely shared by several other entertainers who bombarded the comment section in approval of the man of God.

We can all agree that Pastor Bugembe has done well to bring the secular music industry closer to church and the gospel, and vice versa.

Well done!