Dembe FM music critic Edward Sendi has yet again maintained that former Leone Island singer Kasolo Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye is unfit to be Uganda Musician Associations (UMA) assistant treasurer.

Edward Sendi emphasized his point during the Talk N Talk show as he stung and questioned UMA members why among all the artists who are in the association opted to appoint Big Eye as the assistant treasurer yet he can’t even draft a letter requesting for finance from a recognized financial institution.

Edward Sendi’s labeling of Big Eye as unfit to be UMAs treasurer began last weekend while appearing on NBS TV’s UnCut Sabula show where they challenged the Big Muzik Entertainment boss to at least pen down a short letter requesting money from a recognized financial institution live on camera.

When Big Eye declined to do as he was requested by Edward Sendi and Kayz, the former went ahead and pointed out some of the wrongs he cited in the association after it was given UGX 100M by Microfinance to help artists.

During the show, Kayz staked Shs 1M for Big Eye to write a letter requesting money from a financial institution live on air.