Former Golden Band singer Carol Nantongo has released several music projects with different artists from Eddy Yawe, Sheebah Karungi, Dr. Hilderman among other local artists that have performed well and received massive air rotation from different media outlets.

The singer who has proved to many critics that she is musically good and can blend well with any artist on any music project has revealed that she wishes to do a collabo with Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine.

Carol Nantongo opened up on her wish to have a collabo with Bobi Wine and Chameleone during an interview on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show as she was premiering her new song dubbed Ensonga featuring veteran musician Kabuye Semboga.

She went ahead to clear the air about her confusing identities on social media and in person asking her critics to stop putting her under pressure to take the direction that they want.

She added that the challenge she has so far faced in the music industry is from DJs who constantly tend to ignore to play band artists music on different media outlets.