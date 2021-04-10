Bantu Entertainment dancehall singer Ayiire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking bragged that he is the only dancehall artist still standing tall in Uganda asserting how others vanished through the thin long ago.

The Sivawo singer made the bragging statements while in an interview on Galaxy FM as he was responding to what he thinks of his opponents he was categorised with in the best dancehall group in the Zzina Awards.

In a quick reply, Vyper Ranking stated that the artists he was categorized with are all weak adding how he finds no challenge in any of them at the moment if it comes to dancehall music.

He added that he would have faced stiff competition if his category had core dancehall artists like Ziza Bafana, Beenie Gunter, Nutty Neithan reasoning that the mentioned artists are the only artists who would scare him.

Vyper Ranking concluded by noting that the category he was pooled in will just be a walk in the park on 3oth April when the ceremony will be climaxed.