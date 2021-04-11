Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) interim president Cindy Sanyu, Navio, Joanita Kawalya, and Bismark Amumpaire were named the Pearl of Africa (POA) Star Search judges during the campaign launch that took place on Friday at Kingdom Kampala.

The POA Star Search is a TV show concept that started running on the 9th of April and will end on the 17th of July 2021.

The campaign is designed to identify and promote Uganda’s fresh music talent which offers youthful upcoming talent an opportunity to showcase and develop their talent on a national platform.

The search focuses on promoting musical talent that advances values of cultural development, national pride and exposing the beauty of the destination, Uganda.

The event is premised on the power of creative arts as a tool for destination visibility and appeal. The show is aimed at finding our very own Pearl of Africa musician and tourism ambassador.

The audience can follow all the excitement through a reality TV show that will air on NBS TV, Sanyuka TV and online via the POA Star social media platforms.