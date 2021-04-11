Popular city DJ and TV personality Agaba George Crim a.k.a Deejay Crim was introduced by his fiancee Hannah to her parents in a splendid Kwanjula ceremony on Saturday.

The Urban TV presenter has always mentioned to his close friends how he plans on making his relationship with the love of his life serious.

He made the big stride towards making it official with a beautiful Kwanjula ceremony which was attended by family, close friends and celebrities.

The two longtime lovers have a daughter together and plan on a walking down the aisle very soon.

The likes of Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Mun G, Aziz Azion, and many others, graced the event and we have a few moments for you:











Congratulations Crim!