Eddy Kenzo’s longtime manager Martin Beta Muhumuza wedded his lover known as Linder Pink on Saturday 11th April in Kampala.

The event was attended by several Big Talent members, and other people in the entertainment fraternity.

Reportedly, Eddy Kenzo gifted Martin Beta Muhumuza with five acres of land, a new house, a brand new car, and a cow on the wedding.

The news was largely shared on social media as Kenzo’s fans applauded his generosity.

Through Facebook, Eddy Kenzo confirmed that he indeed went all out in gifting his manager because they have come a long way.

The singer also noted that Beta has been a good friend for many years without hypocrisy hence deciding to bless his marriage.

Congratulations my Brother Martin You deserve it man tuvudewala and you are true friend zero hypocrisy and may God bless your marriage. Eddy Kenzo

Congratulations Beta and Linder!