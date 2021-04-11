Fresh celebrity couple Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako questions why Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool did not show up at his introduction ceremony yet he personally went to his home and invited him to his marital function.
Kabako who vividly looked unhappy expressed his dismay in Bebe Cool during an interview. In a twist, he thanked him for dishonoring his invitation.
Before throwing jibes at Bebe Cool, Kabako first thanked NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for successfully managing to deliver his package through Butambala MP-elect Muwanga Kivumbi.
He then revealed how hurt he was stating that he wasted his fuel driving to Bebe Cool’s home to give him a card that was inviting him to his introduction ceremony.
Despite the banter, Kabako promised that he will attend Bebe Cool’s wedding despite him dishonoring his invitation.
There are some people whom we call big in Uganda, I gave them my invitation cards but they never came to my ceremony.
I thank Hon Kyagulanyi for sending Hon Muwanga Kivumbi to attend on his behalf. Mr. Kyagulanyi thank you I received the “Bubaka” from Hon Muwanga.
For you Bebe Cool I didn’t see your “Bubaka”. I wasted my fuel and drove to your home to deliver the invitation card to you but you never showed up yet you know my wife and you are clan-mates meaning it was a family function.
Thank you for receiving the card and indeed thank you for not coming. I wish you the best because I know one day I will attend your wedding ceremony because am now your family member being that my wife and you are clan-mates.Kabako