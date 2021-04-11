Fresh celebrity couple Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako questions why Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool did not show up at his introduction ceremony yet he personally went to his home and invited him to his marital function.

Kabako who vividly looked unhappy expressed his dismay in Bebe Cool during an interview. In a twist, he thanked him for dishonoring his invitation.

Before throwing jibes at Bebe Cool, Kabako first thanked NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for successfully managing to deliver his package through Butambala MP-elect Muwanga Kivumbi.

He then revealed how hurt he was stating that he wasted his fuel driving to Bebe Cool’s home to give him a card that was inviting him to his introduction ceremony.

Despite the banter, Kabako promised that he will attend Bebe Cool’s wedding despite him dishonoring his invitation.