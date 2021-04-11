Cindy Sanyu’s reign as interim president of the Uganda Musicians Association continues after the UMA elections which were slated to happen this month were postponed.

Singer Cindy Sanyu took over from Ykee Benda as UMA president after the latter resigned earlier this year.

Her reign, so far, has seen great improvements and recent weeks have seen her traverse different parts of the country as she registers artistes into the association.

She has big plans and she has made it clear that she wants to be voted into office to become the next voted president of the association.

She might have to wait longer, however, as the elections which were supposed to happen not later than this month, were postponed.

According to former UMA leader Sophie Gombya, the election dates were pushed forward because of what is prevailing in the entertainment industry.

It is reported that UMA administrator and the person responsible for organizing the elections Walter Walusimbi was relieved of his duties hence the postponement to allow more time to organise.

The recent disagreements over money during a meeting at Sharing Hall Nsambya has also been fronted as one of the reasons why elections have been pushed.

Gombya confirmed that the elections will not happen this month but later dates will be communicated.