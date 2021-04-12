Doreen Kabareebe waved the Ugandan flag high in Zambia at the Zikomo Awards where she won the Best African Female Model and the Best Humanitarian awards.

On Friday, the honorary Zikomo Awards were held in Zambia to reward exceptional African artists from various industries.

The Zikomo awards are a platform to shine a light on artist who are working hard but are constantly sidelined or overlooked by the media.

The main focus of the event was to reward, appreciate, and recognize individuals and Charity organizations who are helping the underprivileged in different communities.

In the awards, individuals are nominated and later voted for by the public from Zambia and across the continent via the Zikomo awards website.

They were the first ever thanksgiving Humanitarian, Fashion, Music and Fitness annual awards to be held in Lusaka Zambia.

TV Personalities, Media Houses, Actresses, Actors, Social Media Influencers, Movie Directors, Fashion Designers, Comedians, Female Models, Female Artist, Male Artist, Radio Personalities, Photographers, Male Model, Fitness Trainer Hair Stylish, Entrepreneurs, Make-up Artists, Fashionistas, among others were awarded.

Uganda’s Doreen Kabareebe was rewarded as the Best African Female Model. She also won the best Humanitarian Award which was also given to four other Personalities from different countries.

The awards are not sponsored by any corporate companies but a group of people who believe in Africa’s hidden talents.

On the remarkable but tiring night, Kabareebe walked the runway for various designers and she must have left a mark.

Congratulations to her!