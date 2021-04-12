Recently, we ran a story revealing how there was trouble between Harmonize and his Bongo Movie actress girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja after she had unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted their photos off her social media platforms.

The pair were rumored to have broken up over reasons that remained known to themselves.

However, updates coming in from Harmonize’s rival Rayvanny indicate that that pair could have ended their relationship due to infidelity.

Rayvanny exposed how Harmonize wanted to date Frida Kajala and also romp with her daughter Paula Kajala at the same time.

A series of WhatsApp text screenshots shared by Rayvanny on his Instagram account show Harmonize promising Frida Kajala’s daughter, who just finished her senior four exams, sweet sex.