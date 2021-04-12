Pastor Martin Sempa believes that Swangz Avenue singer Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi’s behaviour is the true reflection of how the society has turned out to be crazy.

On several occasions, Winnie Nwagi has found herself at the center of controversy year in-year out; from beating her house managers, insulting critics, to displaying semi-nude photos on her social media platforms

During NBS TV UnCut Sabaula’s past edition, Pastor Sempa stated how Winnie Nwagi’s actions are a reflection of how our society has totally changed and shifted from the morals that were highly valued and how the current generation praises indecency.

Pastor Martin Sempa further condemned the way several female artists dress of recent.

He also asked the government and regulatory authorities to come out and place strict rules on their dress-code.