Singer Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha has yet again cast doubt on the proposed futuristic Akon City that is set to be constructed in the country in the next fifteen years.

King Saha shared his thoughts about the proposed city after he came across the beautiful artistic impression of the city on social media, The singer failed to buy the idea of the plan.

He then took to his pages and wrote saying that the investment seems to be a scam. He prayed to God to keep him alive till 2036 so that he can be able to see the plan come to life.

Woke up thinking abt this “Akon City!!!” If its not another investment scam, I pray I live up to 2036… King Saha

King Saha’s comments come just a few days after the Senegalese-American music icon together with his wife Rozina Negusei left the country.

The Uganda government confirmed allocating 1 square mile of land to the couple where they are set to build a futuristic Akon City in the country.

The projected city will be a platform to attract investments in the country and create more jobs.