Beenie Gunter’s former manager Ibrah Kats lives to see another day after he survived being lynched by a mob just a few meters away from the Talent Africa premises in Kololo on Monday.

Ibrah Kats and Beenie Gunter have not been seeing eye-to-eye since they bitterly separated over a year ago. Before that, they had been close friends, living under the same roof and working together as brothers.

The reasons behind their split remain known to them alone but it is believed that Ibrah has never moved on. He is reported to have been the brains behind numerous accusations against Beenie Gunter in recent months.

In trying to resolve the differences between Beenie Gunter and his former manager Ibrah Kats, the latter was invited to a meeting with Talent Africa management at their offices in Kololo.

Read Also: Beenie Gunter not Jeremiah’s biological father as DNA results turn out NEGATIVE

In the meeting, several issues were discussed and it was discovered that Ibrah had hacked into Beenie Gunter’s social media accounts and also took control of his TuneCore account.

Reportedly, Ibrah had withdrawn up to about USD900 (approximately UGX3.3m) from Beenie Gunter’s TuneCore account and Talent Africa had gathered all information and proof that it was Ibra behind it.

It is for the above reasons that the Talent Africa management asked to have a meeting to resolve the issues between the singer and his former manager, amicably.

Ibrah was asked to handover control and the passwords to Beenie Gunter’s accounts to which he seemed reluctant.

Talent Africa then threatened to sue Ibrah if he failed to produce the money he had stolen from their singer’s accounts because messages showing proof that he had withdrawn money from his bank accounts was available.

Upon noticing that he had been cornered and was about to even face jail time, Ibrah escaped from the Talent Africa offices; running down the staircases, barefooted.

He was, however, cornered by bodaboda riders before he could go far away. According to onlookers, Ibrah survived being lynched by the bodaboda riders who thought he was a thief who had stolen from the nearby offices.

He was saved by Aly Allibhai’s team and handed over to police which had rushed to the scene to secure him away from the mob which was ready to thump him to pulp.

About the Beenie Gunter vs Ibrah Kats “beef”

Beenie Gunter and Ibrah Kats were so close that many people though they were brothers. For six years, they worked together under Guntalk City with Ibrah acting as Beenie’s manager.

They lived under the same roof and ate the same food. Ibrah was in charge of Beenie Gunter’s bookings and also set up his interviews and media tours.

When Beenie Gunter was signed by Talent Africa, however, it seemed to have sparked off their separation as Ibrah was no longer in full control of the singer’s movements and plans.

They eventually separated in 2019 and Ibrah continued his journey as a music manager for other artistes including Prince Omar.

However, Ibrah has since appeared in several media interviews talking about how Beenie Gunter was not a good boss on top of spilling a few bedroom secrets about the singer.

Ibrah is now under police custody and could be charged for different crimes including cyber harassment.