Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K has for the first time opened up on why among all the artists, he usually chills with A Pass in his free time.
The “Omuwala” singer explained that a few years ago when his world was falling apart and drowning in depression, A Pass ran to his rescue and lectured him about life for three good hours.
A Pass’ teachings have since made a huge impact on Bruno’s life and he has never fallen back into a similar scenario.
Bruno K further heaped praise on A Pass, describing him as a true definition of a real and supportive friend, and one who has zero hypocrisy adding that everyone can at least learn from him.
Bruno K’s remarks about A Pass furthermore confirm that the singer is not only comical as many people view him on social media. He can do lots of other things that can motivate and uplift those who are troubled and struggling with life.
People always ask me why amongst all the artists I chill most with A PASS. Some few years back when my world was falling apart and I was drowning in depression, this brother of mine sat me down and lectured me for almost 3hours about life.
Trust me that talk saved my life and helped me get back on my feet. He is the true definition of a Real friend. Zero hypocrisy, supportive, you learn a lot from him, and he wishes others well. God bless you Alexander, my brother.Bruno K