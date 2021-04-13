Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K has for the first time opened up on why among all the artists, he usually chills with A Pass in his free time.

The “Omuwala” singer explained that a few years ago when his world was falling apart and drowning in depression, A Pass ran to his rescue and lectured him about life for three good hours.

A Pass’ teachings have since made a huge impact on Bruno’s life and he has never fallen back into a similar scenario.

Bruno K further heaped praise on A Pass, describing him as a true definition of a real and supportive friend, and one who has zero hypocrisy adding that everyone can at least learn from him.

Bruno K’s remarks about A Pass furthermore confirm that the singer is not only comical as many people view him on social media. He can do lots of other things that can motivate and uplift those who are troubled and struggling with life.