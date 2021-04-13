Kenyan singer Akothee fires back at parents who cautioned her to become a role model to their children rather than act raunchy all the time.

Akothee, real name Esther Akoth is a Kenyan musician and businesswoman. She is the founder of Akothee Safaris, Akothee Foundation, Aknotela and Akothee Homes, a real estate business.

The 41-year-old is a successful woman and she always counts her blessings as a triumphant mother of four children.

She is widely celebrated regionally but the criticism around her is just as immense and usually based on her lifestyle.

Akothee is no stranger to controversy which she usually creates herself. She takes no stick from cirtics and is usually ready to defend her actions.

On Monday night, Akothee made it known to the critics who have always asked her to act exemplary to their kids that she is not the one to raise them.

Madam Boss noted how she cannot be everyone’s mother and role model. She asked the young boys to unfollow her if what she portrays on her social media does not motive them.