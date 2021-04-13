Hitting the 60 years mark is a very big milestone for anyone but it is even more significant if you are the Head of Buganda Kingdom.

The people of Buganda were in celebratory moods today as Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II marked his sixty-sixth (66) birthday.

The celebrations happened across the country but the main event was held at Lubiri, Mengo where he was joined by a couple of dignitaries and royal members to celebrate his birthday.

Several individuals took to their social media accounts and wished Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II a happy blessed birthday.

We take a look at how some of our local celebrities joined the rest of the Kingdom to celebrate April 13th, a special day in the Buganda Kingdom calendar.